Shirley A. Holzer, 83, St. Cloud

January 7, 1935 – July 17, 2018

Shirley Ann Holzer, age 83, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Good Shepherd Senior Community, Sauk Rapids MN.

Funeral services will be Monday, July 23, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rowley’s Bay Cemetery, Liberty, WI.

Shirley was born January 7, 1935 in Decatur, IL to Lester and Dorothy (Payne) Mullen. She married Guenter S. Holzer on December 21, 1958 in Hinsdale, IL. They moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1978. Shirley had a beautiful high soprano voice and was involved in music education her entire life. She enjoyed cultural activities, including music, opera and plays. Shirley also loved dogs.

Survivors include her sisters, Karen Harding, Jackie Burcham, Donna Ferguson, Jeannie Miseles and Susan Blistone; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Guenter on July 8, 2003 and two brothers, Daniel and David Mullen.