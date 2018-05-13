ShirLee M. Wipper, 82, St. Cloud
March 30, 1936 - May 13, 2018
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for ShirLee M. Wipper, age 82, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be at South Santiago Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.
ShirLee was born March 30, 1936 in St. Paul to Julius & Esther (Liljedahl) Sjolander. She married Darwin Wipper on April 30, 1955 in Clear Lake. ShirLee was a homemaker and also worked at Holes Webway and Lange Boarding Home. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, solving crossword puzzles, and was an avid bird watcher. ShirLee was a great Mom and Grandma who took great pride in her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving, caring, passionate, sensitive woman who always put others before herself.
Survivors include her children, Linda (Richard) Nelson of Clear Lake, Steve (Kim) Wipper of St. Cloud, Julie (Mike) Ganz of Clear Lake, Nancy (Tom) Gruenke of St. Cloud and Scott Wipper of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Gail Oberg-Wipper of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. ShirLee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darwin on Oct. 2, 1997; son, Eugene Wipper; daughter, Sandy & Dave Rossman and their son, Joseph; sister, LoRayne Cox; and ShirLee’s favorite dog, Colby.