ShirLee M. Wipper, 82, St. Cloud

March 30, 1936 - May 13, 2018

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for ShirLee M. Wipper, age 82, who passed away Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Daryl Thul will officiate and burial will be at South Santiago Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

ShirLee was born March 30, 1936 in St. Paul to Julius & Esther (Liljedahl) Sjolander. She married Darwin Wipper on April 30, 1955 in Clear Lake. ShirLee was a homemaker and also worked at Holes Webway and Lange Boarding Home. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, solving crossword puzzles, and was an avid bird watcher. ShirLee was a great Mom and Grandma who took great pride in her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a loving, caring, passionate, sensitive woman who always put others before herself.