Sherry J. Woolhouse, 74, Becker

July 22, 1943 - March 16, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Sherry J. Woolhouse, age 74, who passed away Friday at the Monticello Care Center in Monticello. Sherry gifted her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Sherry was born July 22, 1943 in Pipestone to Henry & Mae (Schroeder) Klinker. She married Caroll “Dick” Woolhouse on Feb. 6, 1965 in Becker. Sherry was a seamstress for Lintes Corp. in Big Lake and also was also was a shift manager at the Tom Thumb store in Becker. She was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church. Sherry enjoyed sewing, collecting angel figurines, and playing cards and games with her lady friends. She was a loving, caring, strong, patient and kind woman who was private in her faith. Family was her everything and she loved her grandchildren and great grandchild. Sherry will be dearly missed by all who knew her.