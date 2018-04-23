Sheriff: Wisconsin Man Shot in Minnesota Dies

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a Wisconsin man has died after being shot

in northeastern Minnesota.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake said Monday that 57-year-old Andrew Gokee of

Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, died of his injury.

A 32-year-old man from Bayfield, Wisconsin, remains in jail. The sheriff's office says prosecutors plan to file a criminal complaint Tuesday.

Authorities were called to the shooting just before midnight Friday. A man reported that Gokee, his brother, had been shot and that the suspect had run away.

Gokee was found shot in the head. A second man was found at the home with a superficial gun injury.