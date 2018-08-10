Sheriff: Two St. Stephen Burglaries Possibly Connected

ST. STEPHEN -- A burglary that happened last weekend in St. Stephen is leading deputies to believe it's connected to another recent burglary.

Authorities think the same people who burglarized a home in the 7000 block of 438th Street in St. Stephen on July 28 also are connected to this most recent burglary.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the incident took place on 19th Avenue South in Le Sauk Township sometime either Saturday, August 4 or Sunday, August 5.

Investigators found out that the owner of this property is a relative of one of the victims of the 438th Street burglary.

The 19th Avenue burglary was reported to authorities Monday morning after the property owner noticed several items were not how he had left them before leaving for the weekend. Investigators believe the suspects likely came to the property twice during the weekend.

Deputies found that a shed had been broken into and the suspects tried to open a safe with an angle grinder. The suspects were able to grind a hole in the safe and stole a checkbook and some paperwork. Other items stolen from the property include: a Beats radio, Honda 200 generator, Stihl backpack blower, five Stihl chainsaws, Leica laser and a Stihl chop saw.

Gudmundson says several other items were also taken and investigators are waiting for a complete inventory.

If you have any information on any recent burglaries call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, 320-251-4240.