WILLMAR -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says at about 5:00 p.m. Monday they arrested the two people who were involved in the murder of David Medellin Jr.

The names of the people arrested have not been released yet.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Willmar Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the CEE-VI Drug & Gang Task Force were all involved in the arrests.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the body of 24-year-old Medellin Jr. was found on Halloween in a field near Willmar.