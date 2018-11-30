Sheriff: Trailer Stolen Then Found, Tools Still Missing

SAUK CENTRE -- A trailer and numerous tools were taken from a construction site in Sauk Centre on Monday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 16-foot dual axle enclosed trailer was stolen, along with several tools and ladders that were inside the trailer. The trailer and it contents were worth about $27,000.

Deputies say about $1,000 in other tools were taken from the construction site as well that were owned by a second party.

After the police report was filed, the owner of the trailer posted several pictures of the trailer on Facebook and a tip from a bus driver came in saying they saw the trailer.

Officers located the trailer and confirmed it was one stolen from the construction site. However, several tools are missing from the inside.

If you have any information on this theft call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, 320-251-4240.