MAINE PRAIRIE -- A Hawick man is in some deep...poop after he allegedly stole some lumber.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says deputies received a call on Wednesday morning about a burglary at home in Maine Prairie Township. The homeowner told authorities someone had broken into his shed and stole several items and took some lumber. He also told police that the pickup he believed was involved in the theft was still on his property, stuck in a large pile of manure.

The homeowner told police he saw one of the two men in the pickup flee.

When authorities got to the scene, they found a man on the side of the road smoking a cigarette, covered in manure. Gudmundson says 29-year-old Matthew Bloomquist of Hawick, was found in jean shorts, long underwear and no shoes. Bloomquist told police his friend had bought some lumber from the owner and while they were picking it up he got stuck in the manure.

Bloomquist was taken to Stearns County Jail where he is facing 3rd-degree burglary and possession of stolen property charges.

Gudmundson says the deputy that took Bloomquist to jail hosed him off in the garage before booking him and still can't get the smell out of his squad car.