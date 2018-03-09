Sheriff: Tax Season is Here, Watch Out for Scams

ST. CLOUD -- Tax season is here and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to be aware of tax scams.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says if you receive a call from someone who claims to be with the IRS and they are telling you that you need to pay your back taxes immediately otherwise there will be a warrant put out for your arrest, it is a scam.

Authorities say most of the time the scammer will tell you to pay by putting money on a gift card. The IRS will never call or demand payment in this way.

Gudmundson says if you do get a call that you believe is a scam never give the caller any personal information and always report it to authorities.