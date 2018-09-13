Sheriff: Suspect Entered Random Home, Found Bow Before Shooting

SAUK CENTRE -- A 31-year-old man from the Osakis/Alexandria area is in custody after a stand-off with police that ended with a deputy shot with an arrow and the suspect wounded.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the man -- whose identity hasn't been released -- stole a pickup, cut a destructive path through several neighborhoods and shot a Stearns County Deputy with an arrow Thursday morning.

Sheriff Gudmundson says the driver of a black pickup stolen from Osakis exited into Sauk Centre around 10:00 a.m., pulled into the parking lot of the John Deere dealership and ran into a building. The suspect then drove the vehicle through multiple backyards and smashed into parked cars.

Gudmundson says the suspect then drove into the garage of a home in the 700 block of 10th Street South. The suspect then entered the home through the garage. Officers from several agencies tried to clear the home when the suspect shot Stearns County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Orvis in the forearm with a compound bow.

Authorities say that bow belonged to the homeowner.

Gudmundson says authorities shot the suspect three times during the incident.

After two hours, SWAT team negotiators talked the suspect down from the top floor of the home. He was tasered and arrested.

The suspect was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital, before he was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Deputy Orvis went into surgery for his wounds and the Sheriff says he's expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.