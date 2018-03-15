Sheriff: Reward Being Offered in Propane Tank Theft Case

LITTLE FALLS -- The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is asking you to be on the lookout for a car that might have been involved in a theft case.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the theft happened sometime last Monday at Hilmerson RV and Marine, just south of Little Falls. Deputies say several 30 LB-LP propane tanks and 12-volt deep cycle batteries were stolen from campers.

Larsen says authorities believe the owner of a late 90s four-door Ford Taurus may have been involved in the theft.

If you have any information on this incident you're asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.