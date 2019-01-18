Sheriff: Remember Ice Safety in Warmer Than Usual Winter

ST. CLOUD -- We've had a slightly warmer winter than usual despite this recent cold snap and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to stay safe on the ice.

Tuesday the department responded to a call of a pickup that had partially broken through the ice near the public access on Bayberry Road in Fairhaven Township. The truck was recovered and the driver was not hurt.

The sheriff's office is taking the incident as a reminder that our lakes and rivers may not be quite as safe as in other years.