Sheriff: Propane Thief Strikes Again in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- Authorities in Morrison County are looking into another theft, similar to what happened just over a week ago.

The incident happened on Friday at Monahan's Marine, south of Little Falls.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says the business reported a theft of two propane tanks and four 12-volt batteries. He says authorities believe this case is related to the theft that happened last week at Hilmerson RV, where similar items were taken.

The suspects vehicle is believed to be a late 90's 4-door Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.