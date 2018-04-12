Sheriff: Pierz Man Arrested on Drug Charges

LITTLE FALLS -- A Pierz man has been arrested on drug charges after a deputy found cocaine, meth and marijuana in his SUV.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says a deputy pulled over 51-year-old Michael Stumpf in Little Falls.

During the stop, the deputy searched Stumpf's SUV and found three grams of cocaine and a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Stumpf was taken to the Morrison County Jail where he is facing charges for 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.