EDEN VALLEY - The investigation into the release of up to 40,000 mink near Eden Valley continues, but no arrests have been made yet.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says they did get a report of 10 chickens that were killed overnight near the Lang Farm, which he says were victims of the released mink.

Gudmundson says they are exploring leads and will try to gain intelligence information from federal officials on people involved in domestic terrorism.

These nitwits are not concerned with animals, they are concerned with causing chaos.

The Sheriff's Office doesn't have a number on how many of the mink have been recaptured so far, but expects that some have probably died as a result of the heat and lack of water.

Gudmundson says the farm doesn't have surveillance video.

Sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday a person or group of people burglarized the Lang Farms LLC in Eden Lake, just northwest of Eden Valley. The total loss is over $750,000.

The Lang Farms raise mink for pelts.