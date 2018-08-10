Sheriff: Officer Assaulted by Inmate at Benton County Jail[VIDEO]

FOLEY -- A Benton County detention officer is hurt after being assaulted by an inmate at the county jail.

The incident happened at about 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the officer was doing a routine search of the inmate while the inmate punched the officer in the head and injured his shoulder.

Other jail staff responded to the incident and were able to control the inmate. The officer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The inmate, 33-year-old Cody Mann of Sauk Rapids was charged with 3rd-degree assault and 4th-degree assault.

The Benton County Jail was put on lockdown for the rest of Wednesday.