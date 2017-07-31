Sheriff: Man Dead After ATV Accident

DARWIN -- A man is dead after an ATV accident over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 7:20 Friday night at the intersection of 205th Street and County Road 14 in Ellsworth Township, near Darwin.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says 66-year-old David Ahlgren was out spraying weeds on his property when his family said he never returned home.

Authorities and family began to search for Ahlgren and found him pinned under his ATV in a ditch.

Cruze says a wheel on the ATV dropped in a wash out and rolled, pinning Ahlgren underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.