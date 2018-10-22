Sheriff: Fire Causes $40K in Damage, Lawn Mower Likely Culprit

PAYNESVILLE -- A lawn mower likely caused $40,000 in damage in a shed fire.

The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday on property at 25806 Highway 23 in Paynesville Township.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says when crews got to the scene the shed was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out quickly.

The 40X60 shed and everything that was inside was a complete loss. Some of the larger items that burned in the fire were a boat and two ATVs.

Gudmundson says the estimated cost of damage in the fire is $40,000 and a lawn mower that was used earlier in the day likely was the cause of the blaze.

No one was hurt in the fire.