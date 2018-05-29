Sheriff: Fire at Storage Facility Causes Extensive Damage

ST. JOSEPH -- A fire at a storage unit facility in St. Joseph has left several units damaged.

Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the blaze started Tuesday just before 11:00 a.m. at Ridgewood Self Storage at 8806 Ridgewood Court. Smoke was coming from one of the units.

Gudmundson says the unit's renter 53-year-old Chris Johnson of St. Joseph was cleaning some camping equipment with a flammable solvent accidentally start the fire. The owner of the unit is 77-year-old Allan Stellmach of St. Joesph.