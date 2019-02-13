Sheriff: DOTService.com Letters a Scam

ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is warning you of a new scam popping up in our area, about Department of Transportation numbers.

The sheriff's office says they've received several calls about a suspicious letter or phone call from "DOTService.com," regarding DOT numbers. The scammer is telling people their DOT number is "past due" and they need to finish their "biennial update."

The scammers also claim that failure to do so will result in the number's deactivation and a civil penalty of $1,000 per day, not to exceed $10,000. Authorities say the Department of Motor Vehicles has already confirmed it is a scam.

Police urge you not to reply to the letter or provide personal information over the phone.