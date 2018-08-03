Sheriff: Deputies Investigating Three Recent Burglaries

ST. STEPHEN -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating three burglaries that happened last weekend in St. Stephen.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says the first of the three happened at Howie's Bar at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 28.

A witness told deputies they noticed a man, wearing a white shirt, stick his head out the bar's door and go back inside. The witness called 911 and authorities were on the scene shortly. However, deputies didn't find anyone inside the bar. Authorities believe the suspect fled in a blue extended cab pickup shortly after 5:30 a.m.

He likely parked his pickup on 2nd Avenue NE and walked through the woods to get to the bar. The suspect likely left town on eastbound County Road 5. As for Howie's Bar, a rear window was broken and deputies found a crowbar on the back deck.

Later that same morning, another burglary was reported in the 7000 block of 438th Street in St. Stephen. Items taken include a Husqvarna saw, two Stihl chainsaws and Maxxis Bighorn ATV tires. The victim says he saw a pickup parked near his home around midnight and it left when he walked toward the vehicle. The pickup is described as a 2000's Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup, dark-colored, dark tinted windows and LED taillights.

The third burglary happened in the 10000 block of 440th street in St. Stephen on Sunday, July 29. Gudmundson says a shed was broken into and a blue dirt bike and child's pink camouflage ATV were taken.

If you have any information on any of the three burglaries you're asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.