Sheriff: Car Starts On Fire After Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE -- A car went up in flames after crashing into a pickup. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 13 near Melrose.

A pickup driven by 56-year-old David Theiler of Melrose was crossing the road to go to a neighbor's house when his vehicle was hit by a car.

The car was driven by 78-year-old Loretta Thull of Melrose. Both Loretta Thull and her husband 81-year-old Herbert Thull were helped out of their car by Theiler before it started on fire. The Thulls were taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.