Sheriff: Calls About Missing Jury Duty, Court Date Are Phony

ELK RIVER -- If you get a phone call about missing jury duty or a court date it is not real. The Sherburne County Sheriff says his office has received a number of reports from residents who say they have gotten a call like this.

Some of the calls have a call-back number that is the actual number of the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Joel Brott says if someone misses a court date or jury duty, that person typically gets a written summons and a call from court administration.

At least one of the calls told a Sherburne County resident to go to the Hennepin County Government Center to take care of a warrant. That caller also told the resident to buy a Green Dot MoneyPak debit card to pay for the warrant.