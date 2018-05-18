Sheriff Asks for Help in Finding Missing Trailer’s Owner

MILACA -- If you are missing a trailer, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office might have found it.

The sheriff's office found a white 6X12 carry-on enclosed trailer Monday and are looking for its owner. Deputies say the VIN sticker has been removed and painted over. The carry-on detail on the back of the trailer has also been painted over.

If you think you might be the owner or know the owner of the trailer, you're asked to contact the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office at 320-983-8250.