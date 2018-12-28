Sheriff: Armed Brainerd Man at Large, Near Litchfield

LITCHFIELD -- Authorities are on the hunt for an armed and potentially dangerous man near Litchfield.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a call from a home in the 58400 block of County Road 16 in Harvey Township, near Litchfield Thursday shortly after noon about a man who had gun. The caller fled the home.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the man with the gun has been identified as 38-year-old Anthony Kalland of Brainerd. When deputies arrived, Kalland was inside the home. Authorities set up a perimeter.

Cruze says Kalland refused to cooperate with deputies throughout the afternoon and as it got dark outside he was able to sneak through the outer perimeter line.

Deputies searched for Kalland but haven't yet been able to find him. Authorities also searched the home and found a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. However, no guns were found in the home.

Kalland has three outstanding felony warrants. Cruze says if you know where Kalland might be, you're asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff's Office at 320-693-5400. If you see Kalland immediately call 911.