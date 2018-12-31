Sheriff: Armed Brainerd Man Arrested

LITCHFIELD -- The search for an armed Brainerd man that had a standoff with deputies last week has come to an end.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says authorities received a tip that Anthony Kalland was back at the County Road 16 home where the standoff took place last Thursday. He was arrested shortly before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Last Thursday, the sheriff's office received a call from a home in the 58400 block of County Road 16 in Harvey Township, near Litchfield about a man who had a gun.

Authorities identified the man as 38-year-old Anthony Kalland of Brainerd. When deputies arrived, Kalland was inside the home. Authorities set up a perimeter.

Cruze says Kalland refused to cooperate with deputies throughout the afternoon and as it got dark outside he was able to sneak through the outer perimeter line.

Authorities searched the home and found a stolen vehicle, drug paraphernalia and ammunition. However, no guns were found in the home.

Kalland has three outstanding felony warrants and is being held in the Meeker County Jail.