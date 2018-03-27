UPDATE: Elderly Princeton Couple Found Safe

PRINCETON -- An elderly Princeton couple have been found and are with their family according to the Sherburn County Sheriff's Office.

Eighty-eight-year-old Edward Johnson and 83-year-old Carol Johnson were last seen in Savage on Monday.  Authorities say they were given directions, but never returned to their home.

They called a family member mid-day Tuesday and said they were trying to get home but didn't know where they were. They were found a short time later.

