Sherburne County Preparing for 2018 Construction Season

ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County motorists will be seeing plenty of orange this summer. There are a number of road construction projects which will impact motorists across the county.

Sherburne County Road 8 will be resurfaced between Highway 24 on the west end and Highway 10 in Becker on the east end.

County Road 3 west of Princeton will be reconditioned as will County Road 11 in Santiago Township.

County Road 55 which runs parallel with Highway 10 southeast of Clear Lake will get a new layer of pavement.

And, County Roads 56 and 58 near Clear Lake will also get new overlays.

Visit Sherburne County's Road Construction Viewer for more information on the 2018 construction projects.