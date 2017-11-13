Sherburne County Holding Special Extended Passport Hours

ELK RIVER - If you're planning your first international trip this winter, don't forget to get your passport.

The Sherburne County Recorder's Office is holding two special events to help you out. The extended passport hours are this Wednesday from 4:30 until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, December 2nd from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

It is for first-time applicants only.

No appointment is necessary.

Photos can be taken there for $15, or you can bring your own.

If you were born in Minnesota, the Sherburne County vital records office will also be open for anyone in need of a birth certificate.

You do have to bring your checkbook. Cash or credit will not be accepted.