Sherburne County Fair Kicks off Thursday

ELK RIVER -- Now that several of the area town festivals have come and gone, it's time to gear up for the county fair season.

The Sherburne County Fair kicks off this Thursday and runs through Sunday at 13372 Business Center Drive (Sherburne County Fair Grounds) in Elk River.

The fair will feature plenty of the returning favorites, fried food, carnival games and rides.

In the Grandstand Friday at 7:00 p.m. will be Chris Hawkey with special guests the Red Letter Band.

Other highlights of the fair include the Pearson Tuck and Tractor Pull at 4:00 p.m. Saturday and the demolition derby at 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Sherburne County Fair will run from 7:00 a.m, - midnight Thursday-Saturday and 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $6 for ages 6 and older and free for kids five-years-old and younger. Veterans and active duty military get in for free with a military ID.