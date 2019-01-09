Sherburne County Elected Officials Get Pay Hikes

ELK RIVER -- Elected officials in Sherburne County will all be getting raises in 2019.

Sherburne County leads the way with the highest annual increases for most of their elected positions in the Tri-County area.

The Sherburne County Attorney is getting a 9.1% increase to $160,756 a year. The Sheriff is getting an 8.6% raise to nearly $160,991. The Auditor-Treasurer will receive a 7% increase to more than $113,333 and Sherburne County Commissioners gave themselves a 5.5% pay hike to $51,978 per year.

County Administrator Steve Taylor says in December of 2017, the county board approved a policy to annually adjust their salary to match the most current countywide median full-time wage established by the U.S. Census Bureau.