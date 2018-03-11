Sharon L. (Bergmann) Jensen, 61, St. Cloud

July 20, 1956 - March 7, 2018

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Memorial Services at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018 at Jubilee Worship Center in St. Cloud for Sharon L. (Bergmann) Jensen, age 61, who passed away Wednesday at her home. Rev. Mark Johnson will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Sharon was born July 20, 1956 in St. Cloud to Eugene & Regina (Stangler) Bergmann. She married Vernon Barthel at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud and they were later divorced. Sharon married Roger Jensen on Aug. 20, 2016 at Gooseberry Falls State Park. She lived in the St. Cloud area most of her life and worked for Walmart in customer service. Sharon was a member of Jubilee Worship Center. She enjoyed finding bargains at Goodwill and the Salvation Army, spending time at Gooseberry Falls and Lake Superior, attending her grandkids events, and hosting and entertaining friends and family. Sharon was outgoing, able to laugh at herself, and loved her husband, children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Roger of St. Cloud; children, Brad (Kristy) Barthel of St. Cloud, Russell (Amber) Barthel of Little Falls, Lisa (Dave) Erickson of Sartell and Eric Barthel of St. Cloud; step children, Nathanial (Courtni) Jensen of Des Moines, IA and Elizabeth (Brian) Woodyard of Wichita Falls, TX; sisters and brother, Deb (Craig) Oscarson of Austin, Mary (Stan Brown) Terwey of Avon, Karen (Larry) Barthel of St. Joseph and Wayne Bergmann of Juneau, AK; and grandchildren, Bailey, Kylie, Aubrey, Zander, Allison, Abby, Kaitlyn, Kevin, Ella, Maxwell and Owen. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.