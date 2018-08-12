Sharon E. Heim, 79, St. Cloud

March 1, 1939 -- August 13, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 17th at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Sharon E. Heim, age 79, of St. Cloud, who died on Monday at her home. Rev. Tim Baltes will officiate. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday between 4:00 - 8:00 PM and on Friday one hour prior to services at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space in Sartell.

Sharon was born March 1, 1939 in St. Cloud to Kenneth and Lucille (Hengel) Gordon. She married David A. Heim on August 22nd, 1959 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. She lived in Sartell and later St. Cloud all of her life. Sharon was a beautician and later a bookkeeper for many years. She was a Charter Member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, and St. Monica’s Christian Women.

Sharon loved traveling, gardening, sewing and crafting. The most important in Sharon’s life were her family and her Catholic faith. She will be remembered for her unwavering optimism and her sense of humor.

Survivors include her husband David, children, Debbie Spaniol (Joe), Sartell, Daniel Heim (Sue), Sartell, Bob Heim (Deb), Sartell, Jerry Heim, Sartell, Beth Lange (Brian), Upsala, grandchildren, Bridget Brackin (Ryan), Mary Spaniol, Patrick Spaniol, Annie Burns (Mac), Michael Heim, Zachary Heim, Nathan Heim, Emma Heim and Jessi Lange, great-grandchildren, Connor and Madeline Brackin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters Marla Nagel, Diane Bell and an infant sister.

Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Grade School.