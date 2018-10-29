Sharon ‘Cherry’ Brenny, 80, Foley

December 1, 1937 - October 27, 2018

Sharon (Cherry) Brenny, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on October 27, 2018, at the age of 80 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease. Mass of Christian Burial for Cherry will be 10:30 AM, Friday, November 2, 2018 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley. The Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM Thursday evening at St. John’s Catholic Church and will continue one hour prior to services Friday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Cherry Brenny was born December 1, 1937, in St. Cloud to Dr. Albert and May (Wicklund) Latterell. She married Dennis J. Brenny on June 21, 1958, in Foley. She was a lifelong resident of Foley and co-owned Brenny Oil Company for more than 40 years. Cherry 's love of music began at an early age from singing for her father's dental patients, to singing on the radio, and to leading a church choir at St. John's Catholic Church. She brought joy to her family throughout her life through this special gift, and she was nearly always humming, singing, or playing her piano. Cherry raised a large family that she loved having around her in her beautiful home. There was a steady stream of children and grandchildren at her house on any given weekend, and Cherry’s joy was in watching her family spend time together. Cherry was known for her quick wit, seemingly endless generosity, and spirited laugh and smile. She was an active member of the Foley community and maintained lifelong friendships that she cherished. She will be greatly missed. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to: Prairie Ridge Memory Care.

She is survived by her daughters and sons: Michelle (Philip) Svihel, Foley, Rob (Kathy) Brenny, Foley, Kathy (Steve) Oelrich, St. Cloud, Mark (Barb) Brenny, Foley, Kevin (Vicki) Brenny, Cedar, MN, Susan (Joe) Kroska, Des Moines, IA, Annemarie (Corey) Spoden, Lakeville, Jay (Stephanie) Brenny, Carson, CA; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters: Pat (Chester) Potuzak, WA, Joanie (Bill) Kotsmith, Foley, Jacquelin(David) Pattock, CA; sister in law Dorothy (Walt) Lenorud, Mauston, WI; and brother in law Frank (Angela) of Plymouth, MI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and May and her husband, Dennis.