Share Your ‘Treasures’ at the Stearns County Fair

SAUK CENTRE -- Voicing your opinion and sharing your thoughts is part of this year's goal for an area county fair.

The Stearns County Fair's theme this year is "Harvesting our Community's Treasures." The fair kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Each day of the event you'll be able to get involved in interactive programs and write down your own words of wisdom and creative commentary.

Along with voicing your opinion, you'll also be able to enjoy all of the classic fair favorites, food, rides, games and exhibits.

Some of the Stearns County Fair highlights are the demolition derby, which is held Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Also, the truck, tractor and semi-pull is another crowd favorite, that event will be Sunday night at 7:00 p.m.

The Grandstand will also be filled with live entertainers, everything from musicians to storytellers to glass blowers.

The Stearns County Fair Grounds are at 1105 Ash Street South in Sauk Centre. Admission is free.

For a full schedule of events follow the link below.