Shakopee Police Investigate Domestic Death

SHAKOPEE (AP) -- Police say the death of a woman in Shakopee is the result of a domestic fight.

Officers were called to a residence about 4 p.m. Sunday. Capt. Craig Robson says police were advised a man had a knife and had killed someone. They found a 27-year-old woman who died at the scene. Robson says the 35-year-old male suspect had self-inflicted injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted Shakopee police with the investigation.