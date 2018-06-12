Sex Offender Gets $84k in Minnesota Residency Ordinance Suit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A registered sex offender who sued an eastern Minnesota city over its restrictions on where he could live will receive $84,000 as part of a settlement agreement.

A federal judge's order dismissed Thomas Wayne Evenstad's lawsuit against West St. Paul on Monday.

Evenstad filed the lawsuit in August after authorities told him he couldn't live in a West St. Paul home because of his first-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction.

The 52-year-old argued the city's ordinance restricting residency for sex offenders was too broad and unconstitutional because it imposed retroactive punishment that banned him from most of the city.