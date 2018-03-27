Severe Weather Courses to be Offered Through Stearns County

WAITE PARK -- With spring moving in, severe weather season is right around the corner. Are you interested in learning how to better spot severe weather?

If so, Stearns County is hosting a Skywarn Training class, Monday, April 9.

Erin Hausauer is the Stearns County Emergency Management Director. She says the class will cover the formation of storms.

"Skywarn Training provides the opportunity for people to attend a class put on by the National Weather Service, to tell us a little bit about storm formation. Like when we hear the terms a wall cloud or a shelf cloud or a severe thunderstorm, what really does that mean."

Another part of the training is learning the criteria for classifying a watch or a warning.

"For example, a severe thunderstorm warning means we have at least 58mph winds or one-inch hail"

Hausauer says Skywarn Training courses have been taught for decades and anyone interested in learning more about severe weather should attend.

The class will be held at two different locations and times. The first course will be from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Stearns County Highway Department office. The second will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Waite Park City Hall.