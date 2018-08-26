Severe Thunderstorm Threat Quickly Passes Through Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- A severe thunderstorm warning was issued early Sunday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Benton, Morrison and Stearns Counties until 4:00 a.m. Benton County was extended until 5:00 a.m. but expired early.

Sherburne County was also in a severe thunderstorm warning from 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., which also expired early.

The weather outlook for the rest of the day is expected to have cloudy skies, with highs of 83 degrees and more chances of rain --an possible storms -- throughout the day.