Severe Storms Rumble Across Central MN Friday Evening

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings Friday night which brought heavy rain and gusty winds through central Minnesota.

The storms produced severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Kandiyohi, Meeker, Wright, Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Mille Lacs Counties.

The storm also produced a brief tornado warning for Meeker County, although there were no confirmed reports of a touchdown.

The storms were packing winds of between 60-70 miles-per-hour as it raced across central Minnesota with unconfirmed reports of damage to trees and power lines in parts of Meeker County.

In Stearns County, Emergency Management Director Erin Hausauer reported small hail and wind gusts of up to 45 miles-per-hour. Hausauer says they weren't aware of any damage at the time of this report.