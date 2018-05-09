ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans are proposing to spend $825 million on public works projects with a heavy focus on infrastructure like roads and building repairs.

Some of the local projects included in the Senate's proposal include:

-- $4.45 million for the St. Cloud Armory

-- $5 million for the Waite Park amphitheater

-- $4.5 million for the Cold Spring water treatment facility

-- $1.2 million for the Foley Highway 23 safety improvements

-- $3.3 million for the Becker industrial park improvements

-- $16.2 million for the St. Cloud prison

The broad details of the bill released Wednesday fall largely in line with the House Republicans' own $825 million bonding bill. But both are roughly half the size of Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton's $1.5 billion proposal.

It sets up a heated debate over borrowing between the governor and the Republican Legislature. Those bills are generally worked out in the final days of the legislative session. Lawmakers must adjourn May 21.

Dayton has argued the time is ripe to borrow more for needed repairs and projects across the state. But Republicans say a $1 billion bill passed last year means the state has already borrowed plenty.