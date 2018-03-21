Settlement Reached in Case Involving Discarded Baby Remains

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed against a St. Paul hospital after staff accidentally discarded a woman's stillborn baby in dirty laundry after promising to cremate the remains.

According to Ramsey County District Court documents, Regions Hospital's attorney informed the judge presiding over the case last month that the issue had been settled. The documents included no details about the settlement. Attorneys for both parties declined to comment.