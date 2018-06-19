Sen. Tina Smith’s PolyMet Land Swap Amendment Clears Senate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A bill containing a provision from Sen. Tina Smith to complete a land exchange between PolyMet Mining Corp. and the federal government has cleared the Senate.

The Minnesota Democrat's amendment is part of a big defense bill that passed 85-10 Monday.

PolyMet needs the land for its planned copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota. The company would get 6,650 acres of the Superior National Forest in return for about the same amount of private land.

The exchange isn't a done deal yet. The Senate bill has to be reconciled in a conference committee with the House version. If President Donald Trump signs the bill, it will bypass four pending lawsuits by environmental groups that oppose the swap.