Semi Lands Upside Down In A Creek, Driver Hospitalized

BROWERVILLE -- A semi driver was hurt when the truck he was driving ended up in a creek. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 71 in Browerville.

The truck driven by 62-year-old Kevin Busbey of Brainerd was going north near Todd County Road 21 when it struck the guardrail and rolled over the top, coming to a rest upside down in Harris Creek.

Busbey was taken to the hospital in Long Prairie with non-life threatening injuries.