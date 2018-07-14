Semi-Involved Crash Near Sauk Centre Sends Two to Hospital
SAUK CENTRE -- Two were hospitalized after a crash in Raymond Township Saturday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 7:00 a.m. 25-year-old William Anderson of Vining was heading south hauling just over 17,000 baby turkeys on County Road 26 at County Road 192, and didn't stop for a stop sign. The truck hit a van driven by 42-year-old Lisa Lenarz of Elrosa.
The semi rolled and was found in the west ditch. Both Anderson and Lenarz were brought to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.