Semi Driver Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP - A semi driver was hurt in a crash early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 4:45 a.m. on southbound Highway 23, over Interstate 94, in St. Joseph Township.

Twenty-eight-year-old Muhammed Aldawoodi of Coon Rapids was driving south on Highway 23 and was braking to get onto I-94. He lost control of the semi and struck the concrete median then jackknifed into the median.