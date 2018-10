PAYNESVILLE -- A Hoffman man was hurt after the semi he was driving rolled on Highway 55 in Paynesville Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, 46-year-old Edward Heckmaster was heading east on Highway 55 near North Grande Street in Paynesville Township.

The patrol says went off the road to the right, and rolled. Heckmaster was brought to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.