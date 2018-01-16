Semi Crashes Into School, Injuring 2 Students

LYLE, Minn. (AP) _ A semitrailer truck veered off a highway in southern Minnesota and crashed through the wall of an elementary school, injuring two children in a classroom.

School officials in Lyle, next to the Iowa border, say a driver and a child passenger in a vehicle hit by the semi were also injured. The semi driver rear-ended that vehicle on Highway 218 about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, then careened off the highway and crashed into the school with its cab landing inside the walls. The highway is about 100 yards from the school.

All students were evacuated to Our Saviors Lutheran Church across the street. There was no immediate word on the conditions of those injured.