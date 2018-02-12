Driver Hurt After Semi Crashes Into Lake Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- The driver of a semi was taken to the hospital after crashing into a lake Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says incident happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 71 north of Sauk Centre.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow says the driver was hauling animal parts, when he struck the guardrail, went off the bridge and into the lake.

Grabow says the driver was able to smash out the window and got out of the cab as the semi sank.