Update: Sartell Fire Causes $450K in Damage

SARTELL -- We have more information about a business fire that happened Tuesday morning in Sartell. Police Chief Jim Hughes says it started at about 10:15 a.m. at Foquet Auto at 5 Riverside Avenue South.

The owner of the business says he was working on the fuel tank of a vehicle and some gas had spilled onto the floor. He says a boiler then kicked on and he saw a spark and a blue flame cover the floor. A northeast overhead door then blew off.

The owner was able to get out of the building without being hurt. No one else was in the building at the time.

The St. Cloud Hazmat Unit was called in to help in the containment of water and chemicals that went into the storm drain and into the Mississippi River.

The damage estimate is at about $450,000.